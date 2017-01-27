4 people in custody after Oklahoma man was allegedly bludgeoned to death by axe
Four people are in custody in connection to the death of a 25-year-old Oklahoma man who was allegedly bludgeoned by an axe. The 25-year-old was last seen on Jan. 14th with Crocket Daniel Beckham, 26, when they were pulled over by a Perry police officer, the Cleveland American reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|14 min
|Christsharian Dee...
|40
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|40 min
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,235
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|WarForOil
|83,923
|Land Run mural causing controversy at UCO
|Wed
|drawit
|1
|Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe...
|Jan 25
|amnesia
|1
|United Way of Central Oklahoma names 2017 volun...
|Jan 24
|unsung
|1
|Lawmaker facing sexual harassment complaints wo...
|Jan 24
|dumazzokee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC