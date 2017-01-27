4 people in custody after Oklahoma ma...

4 people in custody after Oklahoma man was allegedly bludgeoned to death by axe

Four people are in custody in connection to the death of a 25-year-old Oklahoma man who was allegedly bludgeoned by an axe. The 25-year-old was last seen on Jan. 14th with Crocket Daniel Beckham, 26, when they were pulled over by a Perry police officer, the Cleveland American reports.

