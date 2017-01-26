2Cellos to play autumn Oklahoma concert

Tickets to all the ages show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday aat the Brady Box Office and Starship Records in Tulsa, Buy For Less locations in OKC, by phone at 977-6849 and online at protix.com . Young Croatian cellists Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser, together known as 2CELLOS, go to the movies for their new Portrait/Sony Music Masterworks album "Score," which will be available March 17. Bringing 2CELLOS' game-changing sound and style to the most popular melodies ever written for classic and contemporary movies and television, "Score" will be supported by the world tour coming to Tulsa in November.

