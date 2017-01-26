2 more flu deaths in Oklahoma brings season's total to 8
The number of Oklahomans who've died due to the flu this season has risen by two to bring the total to eight. The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported the latest deaths were in Craig and Pottawatomie counties and, based on previous reports, both were 65 or older.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|17 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|12
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|56 min
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,221
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|WarForOil
|83,922
|Land Run mural causing controversy at UCO
|Wed
|drawit
|1
|Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe...
|Wed
|amnesia
|1
|United Way of Central Oklahoma names 2017 volun...
|Jan 24
|unsung
|1
|Lawmaker facing sexual harassment complaints wo...
|Jan 24
|dumazzokee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC