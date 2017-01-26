2 more flu deaths in Oklahoma brings ...

2 more flu deaths in Oklahoma brings season's total to 8

Read more: KSWO

The number of Oklahomans who've died due to the flu this season has risen by two to bring the total to eight. The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported the latest deaths were in Craig and Pottawatomie counties and, based on previous reports, both were 65 or older.

