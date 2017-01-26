2 homes destroyed in central Oklahoma...

2 homes destroyed in central Oklahoma wildfire; no one hurt

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Progress

No injuries were reported in Tuesday's blaze in Logan County, about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City. Guthrie Fire Chief Eric Harlow says the wildfire destroyed two mobile homes, several outbuildings and many bales of hay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 4 min SEEKTRUTH 17,217
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 1 hr WarForOil 83,922
News My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi... 3 hr Retribution 9
News Land Run mural causing controversy at UCO 17 hr drawit 1
News Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe... Wed amnesia 1
News United Way of Central Oklahoma names 2017 volun... Tue unsung 1
News Lawmaker facing sexual harassment complaints wo... Tue dumazzokee 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,893 • Total comments across all topics: 278,273,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC