192,000 Oklahomans Get Health Insurance Through Affordable Care Act
Congress is moving full speed ahead to try and repeal Obamacare before President-elect Donald Trump is even inaugurated. This as Trump says he'll have more details about his plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Wednesday.
Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
