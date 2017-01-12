12 snow pics you need to see
Jan. 2, 1947: Oklahoma City woke to find a winter wonderland as the first snow of any depth fell overnight. [Photo by C.J. Kaho, The Oklahoman Archives] Dec. 29, 1954: Walter McCracken clears a path to the stable to get his saddle horse out, following a heavy snow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|10 hr
|seektruth
|17,093
|Oklahoma Actor Makes Hollywood History
|21 hr
|heybabe
|1
|Police Investigating Deadly Shooting At NW Okc ...
|23 hr
|spirallingdownward
|1
|Oklahoma's Revenue Collections Continue Downwar...
|23 hr
|spirallingdownward
|1
|OSBI Makes Arrest In Blaine County Homicide
|Sat
|notprofit
|1
|Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to taking thousand...
|Sat
|notprofit
|1
|Abbreviated Pundit Round-up:'Draining the swamp...
|Jan 5
|Putz Pence Swamp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC