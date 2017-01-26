1 woman found dead after fire at Oklahoma City home
Firefighters say one woman was found dead following a fire at a home northwest of downtown Oklahoma City while two other people escaped, including a woman who was alerted to the fire by a mail carrier. Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson says firefighters were called shortly after 9 a.m. Friday and found heavy smoke at the home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|2 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|31
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|6 hr
|Seektruth
|17,232
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|WarForOil
|83,923
|Land Run mural causing controversy at UCO
|Wed
|drawit
|1
|Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe...
|Wed
|amnesia
|1
|United Way of Central Oklahoma names 2017 volun...
|Jan 24
|unsung
|1
|Lawmaker facing sexual harassment complaints wo...
|Jan 24
|dumazzokee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC