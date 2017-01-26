1 woman found dead after fire at Okla...

1 woman found dead after fire at Oklahoma City home

Firefighters say one woman was found dead following a fire at a home northwest of downtown Oklahoma City while two other people escaped, including a woman who was alerted to the fire by a mail carrier. Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson says firefighters were called shortly after 9 a.m. Friday and found heavy smoke at the home.

