1 employee dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Oklahoma casino

Authorities say one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting involving two employees at an Oklahoma casino. The shooting happened Tuesday morning at the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort in Shawnee, about 35 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

Chicago, IL

