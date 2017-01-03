1 dead, 2 critically injured in head-on Oklahoma collision
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one man was killed and two others critically injured in a head-on collision on Highway 277 in Comanche County. An OHP report says 55-year-old Douglas Cottrell of Fletcher died in the crash in Fletcher about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.
