Wildfire warnings posted in Southern Plains, Florida

Forecasters are warning of a high risk of wildfires in parts of the Southern Plains and in Florida, thanks to gusting winds and especially dry air. The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings - which indicate weather conditions where wildfires will spread quickly - for much of Oklahoma, southeastern Kansas, southwestern Missouri and northern Texas on Friday.

