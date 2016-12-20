Wildfire warnings posted in Southern Plains, Florida
Forecasters are warning of a high risk of wildfires in parts of the Southern Plains and in Florida, thanks to gusting winds and especially dry air. The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings - which indicate weather conditions where wildfires will spread quickly - for much of Oklahoma, southeastern Kansas, southwestern Missouri and northern Texas on Friday.
