What to do in Oklahoma on Dec. 28, 2016: Celebrate the season with Yukon's Christmas in the Park
Celebrate the season with the holiday lights at Yukon's Christmas in the Park, open from 6 to 11 p.m. every night through New Year's Eve. Motorists drive along nearly three miles of illuminated fun in three inter-connected city parks - Freedom Trail Playground, 2101 S Holly Ave.; City Park, 2200 S Holly Ave.; and Chisholm Trail Park, 500 W Vandament - to see 4 million twinkling lights and more than 425 lighted displays.
