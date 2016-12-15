USGS Says Oklahoma Earthquakes Becomi...

USGS Says Oklahoma Earthquakes Becoming Less Frequent

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

This year, we've felt some of the strongest recorded in state history, including a record 5.8 magnitude quake in Pawnee in April. Still, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a downward trend this year in the number of quakes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 46 min SeekTruth 16,995
News Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi... 6 hr cantdrive55 1
News Moore police looking for serial trailer thieves 8 hr serial theif 1
News My 2 Cents: Joe Mixon's Apology 15 hr sorryoops 1
News Midwest City Police Make Arrest After Short Chase Tue edukite 3
News Nelson to co-host a Discover Oklahomaa - Mon viewpointseoglendale 1
News Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme... Dec 23 Extasy1665 2
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,925 • Total comments across all topics: 277,405,036

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC