USGS Says Oklahoma Earthquakes Becoming Less Frequent
This year, we've felt some of the strongest recorded in state history, including a record 5.8 magnitude quake in Pawnee in April. Still, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a downward trend this year in the number of quakes.
