This New Year, quitting tobacco is within your reach -
In 2017, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline - a free program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust - encourages tobacco users to start the New Year with a new approach to quitting. Those thinking about quitting tobacco this New Year can explore the Helpline to find services that work best for them, and to customize a plan to fit their unique needs.
