Talala Man Sentenced To Life For Robb...

Talala Man Sentenced To Life For Robbing Three Oklahoma Banks

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

A federal judge has sentenced a 58-year-old Talala man to life in prison for robbing three banks in the Tulsa area in June 2016. The feds say Leaverton robbed the Arvest bank at 218 South Memorial Drive on June 18th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 7 hr SeekTruth 17,009
Cheap Kitchens For Sale Preston 8 hr conteeffect 1
News New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Among The Most... Wed astute 1
News Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi... Wed cantdrive55 1
News Moore police looking for serial trailer thieves Wed serial theif 1
News My 2 Cents: Joe Mixon's Apology Wed sorryoops 1
News Midwest City Police Make Arrest After Short Chase Dec 27 edukite 3
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,120 • Total comments across all topics: 277,464,477

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC