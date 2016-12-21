Sunday storms cause minor damage; OKC hits record high
The Hennessey Police Department says the Sunday storms downed some power lines and damaged some outbuildings. The National Weather Service in Norman says the storms brought gusty winds to some areas, but there were no reports of tornadoes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|52 min
|SeekTruth
|16,991
|Nelson to co-host a Discover Oklahomaa -
|1 hr
|viewpointseoglendale
|1
|Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme...
|Dec 23
|Extasy1665
|2
|Thief Returns Stolen Items To Tulsa Non-Profit ...
|Dec 23
|mannafromtheground
|1
|Okla. football coach fakes out media over claim...
|Dec 22
|Basantvimalsharma
|1
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec 22
|redadair
|1
|Men Steal Leach Volunteer Fire Department's Res...
|Dec 22
|redadair
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC