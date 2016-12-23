Speeder busted for 208 mph run

Yesterday Read more: Fox News

The incident took place in November on the Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City, when Hector Fraire was spotted doing 85 mph in a 70 mph zone in his modified blue 2011 Ford Mustang , then reportedly sped up to evade the police car that tried to pull him over. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says he was then clocked at 176 mph and 208 mph and turned off his headlights and brake lights at one point, before finally pulling over for a patrol car that intercepted him at a red light.

