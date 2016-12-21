Sexual harassment complaint against Oklahoma legislator settled in secret
Hollie Ann Bishop and her attorneys were secretly paid $44,500 in state funds to settle her sexual harassment complaint against state Rep. Dan Kirby . A fired legislative assistant and her attorneys were secretly paid $44,500 in state funds in November to settle her sexual harassment complaint against a state representative from Tulsa, records show.
