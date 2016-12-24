Right-Wing Shenanigans in Oklahoma

Right-Wing Shenanigans in Oklahoma

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Wizbang

The Democratic Party doesn't have a monopoly on shenanigans, as evident by a scandal that recently surfaced in the state of Oklahoma. So, state tax dollars were used to pay the woman harassed by Kirby, and the situation was handled behind closed doors by the GOP-controlled Oklahoma House of Representatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wizbang.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 3 hr WelbyMD 16,990
News Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme... Dec 23 Extasy1665 2
News Thief Returns Stolen Items To Tulsa Non-Profit ... Dec 23 mannafromtheground 1
News Okla. football coach fakes out media over claim... Dec 22 Basantvimalsharma 1
News 3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr... Dec 22 redadair 1
News Men Steal Leach Volunteer Fire Department's Res... Dec 22 redadair 1
News Surveillance Video Shows Thief Stealing From Tu... Dec 21 mannafromwhere 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,292 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,475

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC