Republican leaders in Oklahoma rethinking income tax cut

Facing a budget hole of nearly $870 million and declining revenue collections, Republican legislative leaders in Oklahoma are reconsidering whether to keep in place an income tax cut that could be triggered as early as next year. Currently, the state's individual income tax rate would drop from 5 percent to 4.85 percent once revenue collections increase by about $100 million annually.

