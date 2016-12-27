Rep. Tom Cole: Resolution Is Obama's 'Last Insult' to Netanyahu
President Barack Obama dealt a final insult to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu through his actions concerning the United Nation's Security Council resolution on Israel's settlements, following a "series of calculated insults" through the years, Rep. Tom Cole said Tuesday. "It's a break in policy making sure UN resolutions are not one-sided," the Oklahoma Republican told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program .
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My 2 Cents: Joe Mixon's Apology
|3 hr
|sorryoops
|1
|Midwest City Police Make Arrest After Short Chase
|18 hr
|edukite
|3
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|Mon
|SeekTruth
|16,991
|Nelson to co-host a Discover Oklahomaa -
|Mon
|viewpointseoglendale
|1
|Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme...
|Dec 23
|Extasy1665
|2
|Thief Returns Stolen Items To Tulsa Non-Profit ...
|Dec 23
|mannafromtheground
|1
|Okla. football coach fakes out media over claim...
|Dec 22
|Basantvimalsharma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC