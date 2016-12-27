Rep. Tom Cole: Resolution Is Obama's ...

Rep. Tom Cole: Resolution Is Obama's 'Last Insult' to Netanyahu

16 hrs ago Read more: News Max

President Barack Obama dealt a final insult to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu through his actions concerning the United Nation's Security Council resolution on Israel's settlements, following a "series of calculated insults" through the years, Rep. Tom Cole said Tuesday. "It's a break in policy making sure UN resolutions are not one-sided," the Oklahoma Republican told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program .

