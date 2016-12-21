Prison search yields marijuana, tobacco, cellphones
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says two recent searches at the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center dairy farm in McAlester turned up marijuana, tobacco, cellphones and other contraband. The department said Wednesday that the first search on Dec. 14 found five duffel bags containing smoking tobacco, chewing tobacco, lighters, rolling paper, 35 cellphones, cellphone chargers, ear pieces, syringes and a hand-held satellite radio.
