OU women's basketball: Previewing No. 24 Oklahoma vs. Kansas

OU leads the series 35-30 and has beaten Kansas 10 of 13 times in Lawrence. OU also has pretty good success in conference openers, winning the last 11 and dropping just two in its 20 seasons in the Big 12. - OU ramped up its defensive intensity in the last two games, making a combined 45 steals and forcing 75 steals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.