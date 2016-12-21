Oklahomans To Need Alternative ID To ...

Oklahomans To Need Alternative ID To Pass TSA Checkpoints In 2018

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The Transportation Security Administration has begun posting signs at airports notifying Oklahoma travelers that beginning January 2018 it will start enforcing REAL ID requirements at airport security checkpoints. The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, establishes the minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 10 hr WelbyMD 16,990
News Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme... Dec 23 Extasy1665 2
News Thief Returns Stolen Items To Tulsa Non-Profit ... Dec 23 mannafromtheground 1
News Okla. football coach fakes out media over claim... Dec 22 Basantvimalsharma 1
News 3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr... Dec 22 redadair 1
News Men Steal Leach Volunteer Fire Department's Res... Dec 22 redadair 1
News Surveillance Video Shows Thief Stealing From Tu... Dec 21 mannafromwhere 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,395 • Total comments across all topics: 277,341,375

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC