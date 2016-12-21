Oklahomans To Need Alternative ID To Pass TSA Checkpoints In 2018
The Transportation Security Administration has begun posting signs at airports notifying Oklahoma travelers that beginning January 2018 it will start enforcing REAL ID requirements at airport security checkpoints. The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, establishes the minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards.
