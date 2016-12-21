Oklahoma warns of more quakes from en...

Oklahoma warns of more quakes from energy drilling

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Albany Times Union

Oklahoma regulators said Tuesday that the number of induced earthquakes could increase as oil and gas production expands in a broad area of the state, and they're telling energy companies that they need to be ready to shut down if a temblor exceeds magnitude 3.5. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission 's Oil and Gas Conservation Division and the Oklahoma Geological Survey have developed new guidelines to help producers deal with the risks of earthquakes linked to hydraulic fracturing in drilling oil and natural gas wells in parts of the state where new development is underway, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 38 min SeekTruth 16,975
News 3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr... 7 hr redadair 1
News Men Steal Leach Volunteer Fire Department's Res... 7 hr redadair 1
News Surveillance Video Shows Thief Stealing From Tu... 23 hr mannafromwhere 1
News New Video Shows Joe Mixon's Interrogation Tue wherethebeef 1
News Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... Tue frickin 1
News In Police Interview, Mixon Says Molitor Hits "L... Tue sissypunch 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,598 • Total comments across all topics: 277,256,926

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC