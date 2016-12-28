Oklahoma Sooners Football Recruiting:...

Oklahoma Sooners Football Recruiting: OU Commits Begin Practice for Under Armour All-America Game

Four high school prospects who have committed to play collegiately at Oklahoma will be in action this weekend at the Under Armour All-America Game. The practices for the game began on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET in Orlando, and the game will be played on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium.

