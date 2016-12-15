Oklahoma representative rescinds resi...

Oklahoma representative rescinds resignation after controversy over sexual harassment settlement

43 min ago

Quick facts: Rep. Dan Kirby rescinded his resignation Wednesday. The move comes amid controversy over the use of public funds to settle a sexual harassment complaint.

