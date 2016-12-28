Oklahoma representative accused of sexual harassment rescinds resignation
Rep. Dan Kirby, 58, is accused of sexually harassing his former legal assistant, Hollie Bishop, 28, and then firing her. "Recent events have caused a situation where my continuing in office would be such a distraction that I could not serve my constituents in the manner they deserve," said Kirby in his resignation letter on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|4 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,005
|New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Among The Most...
|Wed
|astute
|1
|Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi...
|Wed
|cantdrive55
|1
|Moore police looking for serial trailer thieves
|Wed
|serial theif
|1
|My 2 Cents: Joe Mixon's Apology
|Wed
|sorryoops
|1
|Midwest City Police Make Arrest After Short Chase
|Dec 27
|edukite
|3
|Nelson to co-host a Discover Oklahomaa -
|Dec 26
|viewpointseoglendale
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC