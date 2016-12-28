Oklahoma representative accused of se...

Oklahoma representative accused of sexual harassment rescinds resignation

Rep. Dan Kirby, 58, is accused of sexually harassing his former legal assistant, Hollie Bishop, 28, and then firing her. "Recent events have caused a situation where my continuing in office would be such a distraction that I could not serve my constituents in the manner they deserve," said Kirby in his resignation letter on Friday.

