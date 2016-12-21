Oklahoma Records First Flu Death This Season
On Thursday, the Oklahoma Department of Health says that death happened in Johnston County, which is located in south central Oklahoma. Meanwhile, the number of flu hospitalizations continue to rise across Oklahoma as 12 more people were hospitalized in the past week, state health officials said.
