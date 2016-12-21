Oklahoma prison contraband stuffed in basketballs, footballs
Oklahoma prison officials say an inmate at a northern Oklahoma prison spotted carrying basketballs and footballs is responsible for one of the year's largest contraband busts. Prison officials say the balls had been cut open and filled with contraband, including nearly 40 cell phones and 10 pounds of tobacco.
