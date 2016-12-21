Oklahoma officer arrested for alleged internet crimes against child

OSBI agents arrested Jordan Jones The Blanchard Police officer was accused of internet crimes against a child He allegedly solicited a minor online, received child pornography and violated the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act The investigation was requested by the Grady County District Attorney He was booked on complaints of solicitation of a minor with the use of technology, receipt of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.