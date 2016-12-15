Oklahoma may boost restrictions on cellphone use while driving
Injury traffic accidents involving a driver distracted by an electronic device decreased significantly in Oklahoma after a law banning texting and driving went into effect on Nov. 1, 2015 . State Sen. Ron Sharp now wants to up the ante and ban motorists from talking on a hand-held cellphone.
