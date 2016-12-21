Oklahoma man gets 3 life sentences fo...

Oklahoma man gets 3 life sentences for bank robberies

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

A Talala man has been sentenced to three life terms in prison after he was found guilty of robbing three Oklahoma banks. The Tulsa World reports a jury convicted 58-year-old Jesse Bud Leaverton on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 1 hr SeekTruth 17,013
Cheap Kitchens For Sale Preston 18 hr Anonymous 1
News New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Among The Most... Wed astute 1
News Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi... Dec 28 cantdrive55 1
News Moore police looking for serial trailer thieves Dec 28 serial theif 1
News My 2 Cents: Joe Mixon's Apology Dec 28 sorryoops 1
News Midwest City Police Make Arrest After Short Chase Dec 27 edukite 3
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,248 • Total comments across all topics: 277,477,065

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC