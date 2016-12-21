Oklahoma Legislature used taxpayer dollars to settle GOP Rep's...
Hollie Anne Bishop was fired without explanation from her work under Oklahoma Rep. Dan Kirby in Nov. 2015, though her termination was allegedly in retaliation for her reporting that Kirby sexually harassed her at work, NewsOk reports. Bishop and her legal team were paid off by the Oklahoma Legislature to settle the complaint in secret.
