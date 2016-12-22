Oklahoma governor says she doesn't expect Trump offer
Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin says she doesn't expect an offer from President-elect Donald Trump to join his administration and that she has no plans to return to Washington. The Republican governor made the comments to reporters on Wednesday when asked if she expected to be offered a position in Trump's administration.
