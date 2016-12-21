Oklahoma girls get heartwarming teddy...

Oklahoma girls get heartwarming teddy bears with late grandfather's voice

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WMBF

One teen captured the tear-inducing holiday moment that makes you immediately want to hug your grandparents for as long as you can. Jennifer Ramos, 16, and her two sisters, Marina and Sarahy were heartbroken when they lost their loving grandfather, Florencio Jimenez, in September 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News My 2 Cents: Joe Mixon's Apology 31 min sorryoops 1
News Midwest City Police Make Arrest After Short Chase 15 hr edukite 3
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) Mon SeekTruth 16,991
News Nelson to co-host a Discover Oklahomaa - Mon viewpointseoglendale 1
News Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme... Dec 23 Extasy1665 2
News Thief Returns Stolen Items To Tulsa Non-Profit ... Dec 23 mannafromtheground 1
News Okla. football coach fakes out media over claim... Dec 22 Basantvimalsharma 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,737 • Total comments across all topics: 277,389,719

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC