Oklahoma Co. Reserve Deputy Criticall...

Oklahoma Co. Reserve Deputy Critically Injured After Bethany Crash

There are 1 comment on the News9 Oklahoma City story from Monday, titled Oklahoma Co. Reserve Deputy Critically Injured After Bethany Crash. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:

An Oklahoma County reserve deputy was badly injured after police said a driver did not stop at a red light and hit his vehicle. Oklahoma County Sheriff John Whetsel is asking everyone to keep the reserve deputy in their prayers, and he is also calling on deputies out on patrol to use this as another reason to stop and cite drivers who intentionally run red lights, according to a Facebook post.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
crackedup

Phoenix, AZ

#1 Tuesday
Once again, failure to properly train young drivers. It's not enough to get them through the test for the licenses, they need to know what could happen when things not taught in the manual occur on the streets everyday. They need to look the other direction for light runners themselves, be prepared for the unanticipated stop sign, realize how long it takes for a distraction such as phone, gps, dvd player adjustment (yep, got creamed by a mini-mommie), and those who pull out in front of people in their proper lane assuming they know they are supposed to move over (wtf?)

If others lay on the horn after the light changes, that's their problem. The first car clears the way.

I've witnessed first hand the damage they do on residential streets. Crashing into parked cars. Many think speed bumps would stop such. Doubtful when they are brining with drugs and alcohol.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 29 min SeekTruth 16,975
News 3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr... 7 hr redadair 1
News Men Steal Leach Volunteer Fire Department's Res... 7 hr redadair 1
News Surveillance Video Shows Thief Stealing From Tu... 23 hr mannafromwhere 1
News New Video Shows Joe Mixon's Interrogation Tue wherethebeef 1
News Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... Tue frickin 1
News In Police Interview, Mixon Says Molitor Hits "L... Tue sissypunch 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,560 • Total comments across all topics: 277,256,732

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC