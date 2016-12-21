Oklahoma Co. Reserve Deputy Critically Injured After Bethany Crash
There are 1 comment on the News9 Oklahoma City story from Monday, titled Oklahoma Co. Reserve Deputy Critically Injured After Bethany Crash. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:
An Oklahoma County reserve deputy was badly injured after police said a driver did not stop at a red light and hit his vehicle. Oklahoma County Sheriff John Whetsel is asking everyone to keep the reserve deputy in their prayers, and he is also calling on deputies out on patrol to use this as another reason to stop and cite drivers who intentionally run red lights, according to a Facebook post.
#1 Tuesday
Once again, failure to properly train young drivers. It's not enough to get them through the test for the licenses, they need to know what could happen when things not taught in the manual occur on the streets everyday. They need to look the other direction for light runners themselves, be prepared for the unanticipated stop sign, realize how long it takes for a distraction such as phone, gps, dvd player adjustment (yep, got creamed by a mini-mommie), and those who pull out in front of people in their proper lane assuming they know they are supposed to move over (wtf?)
If others lay on the horn after the light changes, that's their problem. The first car clears the way.
I've witnessed first hand the damage they do on residential streets. Crashing into parked cars. Many think speed bumps would stop such. Doubtful when they are brining with drugs and alcohol.
