Okla. football coach fakes out media over claimed meeting with Trump
There are 1 comment on the CBS News story from Friday, titled Okla. football coach fakes out media over claimed meeting with Trump. In it, CBS News reports that:
Former Oklahoma coach Barry Switzer figured when he told reporters he was going to be the Secretary of Offense for Donald Trump he assumed they knew he was joking about meeting the president-elect. He was in New York City last week when he dropped by Trump Tower to see all the action around the building, which has been under heavy security since the November election.
Payback the media fakes most of the time and Switzer did good he faked only once
