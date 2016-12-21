ODOT Awards $78M in Contracts, Recognizes Bridge Project
Members of the OTC recognized ODOT engineers for their work on the Combs Bridge in Cherokee County, which won the Pharaoh Award from the Association of Ok. General Contractors are Gary Ridley, secretary of transportation; John Fidler, district one transportation commissioner; Robert Vinson, ODOT Sallisaw residency inspector; Carl Edwards, Sallisaw resident engineer; Chris Wallace, division one engineer; Mike Patterson, executive director; and David Burrage, transportation commission chairman.
