New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Amon...

New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Among The Most Dangerous

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

A new federal study shows state and federal prisoners in Oklahoma are among the most likely to be killed or die accidentally behind bars. The figures released this month by the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics show Oklahoma has the second highest prison homicide rate in the country, with 13 killings per 100,000 state and federal inmates from 2001 to 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 2 hr WelbyMD 17,003
News New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Among The Most... 4 hr astute 1
News Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi... 10 hr cantdrive55 1
News Moore police looking for serial trailer thieves 13 hr serial theif 1
News My 2 Cents: Joe Mixon's Apology 20 hr sorryoops 1
News Midwest City Police Make Arrest After Short Chase Tue edukite 3
News Nelson to co-host a Discover Oklahomaa - Mon viewpointseoglendale 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,395 • Total comments across all topics: 277,412,429

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC