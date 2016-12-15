New study shows Oklahoma prisons among the most dangerous
State and federal prisoners in Oklahoma are among the most likely to be killed or die accidentally behind bars, according to a new federal study. The figures released earlier this month by the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics show Oklahoma had the second-highest prison homicide rate in the country from 2001 to 2014, with 13 killings per 100,000 state and federal inmates.
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|2 hr
|WelbyMD
|17,003
|New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Among The Most...
|4 hr
|astute
|1
|Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi...
|10 hr
|cantdrive55
|1
|Moore police looking for serial trailer thieves
|13 hr
|serial theif
|1
|My 2 Cents: Joe Mixon's Apology
|20 hr
|sorryoops
|1
|Midwest City Police Make Arrest After Short Chase
|Tue
|edukite
|3
|Nelson to co-host a Discover Oklahomaa -
|Mon
|viewpointseoglendale
|1
