Nearly $870M budget hole awaits Oklah...

Nearly $870M budget hole awaits Oklahoma lawmakers in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The problems will be familiar in the 2017 Oklahoma legislative session: crowded public schools with teachers desperate for a pay raise, overcrowded prisons, a Highway Patrol facing furloughs and dozens of other cash-strapped agencies that have cut services to the bone. But lawmakers who return to the Capitol in February will also be faced with a budget hole of nearly $870 million - about 12 percent of state spending - resulting from slumping energy prices, years of tax cuts and costly tax subsidies for businesses and industries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 22 hr SeekTruth 16,980
News Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme... Fri Extasy1665 2
News Thief Returns Stolen Items To Tulsa Non-Profit ... Fri mannafromtheground 1
News Okla. football coach fakes out media over claim... Thu Basantvimalsharma 1
News 3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr... Dec 22 redadair 1
News Men Steal Leach Volunteer Fire Department's Res... Dec 22 redadair 1
News Surveillance Video Shows Thief Stealing From Tu... Dec 21 mannafromwhere 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,380 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,538

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC