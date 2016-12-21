Nearly $870M budget hole awaits Oklah...

Nearly $870M budget hole awaits Oklahoma lawmakers in 2017 -

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Durant Daily Democrat

The problems will be familiar in the 2017 Oklahoma legislative session: crowded public schools with teachers desperate for a pay raise, overcrowded prisons, a Highway Patrol facing furloughs and dozens of other cash-strapped agencies that have cut services to the bone. But lawmakers who return to the Capitol in February will also be faced with a budget hole of nearly $870 million - about 12 percent of state spending - resulting from slumping energy prices, years of tax cuts and costly tax subsidies for businesses and industries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 52 min SeekTruth 16,991
News Nelson to co-host a Discover Oklahomaa - 1 hr viewpointseoglendale 1
News Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme... Dec 23 Extasy1665 2
News Thief Returns Stolen Items To Tulsa Non-Profit ... Dec 23 mannafromtheground 1
News Okla. football coach fakes out media over claim... Dec 22 Basantvimalsharma 1
News 3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr... Dec 22 redadair 1
News Men Steal Leach Volunteer Fire Department's Res... Dec 22 redadair 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,748 • Total comments across all topics: 277,363,063

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC