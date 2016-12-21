Nearly $870M budget hole awaits Oklahoma lawmakers in 2017 -
The problems will be familiar in the 2017 Oklahoma legislative session: crowded public schools with teachers desperate for a pay raise, overcrowded prisons, a Highway Patrol facing furloughs and dozens of other cash-strapped agencies that have cut services to the bone. But lawmakers who return to the Capitol in February will also be faced with a budget hole of nearly $870 million - about 12 percent of state spending - resulting from slumping energy prices, years of tax cuts and costly tax subsidies for businesses and industries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|52 min
|SeekTruth
|16,991
|Nelson to co-host a Discover Oklahomaa -
|1 hr
|viewpointseoglendale
|1
|Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme...
|Dec 23
|Extasy1665
|2
|Thief Returns Stolen Items To Tulsa Non-Profit ...
|Dec 23
|mannafromtheground
|1
|Okla. football coach fakes out media over claim...
|Dec 22
|Basantvimalsharma
|1
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec 22
|redadair
|1
|Men Steal Leach Volunteer Fire Department's Res...
|Dec 22
|redadair
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC