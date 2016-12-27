Moore police looking for serial trail...

Moore police looking for serial trailer thieves

There are 1 comment on the KFOR-TV Oklahoma City story from 1 hr ago, titled Moore police looking for serial trailer thieves. In it, KFOR-TV Oklahoma City reports that:

"It's a quick way to make money very quickly. You can flip a trailer pretty easy, and Oklahoma doesn't have the best registering method for trailers," said Sgt.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
serial theif

Phoenix, AZ

#1 1 hr ago
They can put a tracking device on them, a boot, or even rent a storage space that is secured. They are left in the streets, driveways, etc. They are a problem in residential areas. The trailers don't cost as much as autos and auto theft is high in OKla.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News My 2 Cents: Joe Mixon's Apology 8 hr sorryoops 1
News Midwest City Police Make Arrest After Short Chase Tue edukite 3
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) Mon SeekTruth 16,991
News Nelson to co-host a Discover Oklahomaa - Mon viewpointseoglendale 1
News Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme... Dec 23 Extasy1665 2
News Thief Returns Stolen Items To Tulsa Non-Profit ... Dec 23 mannafromtheground 1
News Okla. football coach fakes out media over claim... Dec 22 Basantvimalsharma 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,003 • Total comments across all topics: 277,397,934

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC