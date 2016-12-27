Moore police looking for serial trailer thieves
"It's a quick way to make money very quickly. You can flip a trailer pretty easy, and Oklahoma doesn't have the best registering method for trailers," said Sgt.
#1 1 hr ago
They can put a tracking device on them, a boot, or even rent a storage space that is secured. They are left in the streets, driveways, etc. They are a problem in residential areas. The trailers don't cost as much as autos and auto theft is high in OKla.
