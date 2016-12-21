Magnitude 3.0 earthquake strikes near...

Magnitude 3.0 earthquake strikes near Pawnee

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The U.S. Geological Survey says the temblor occurred at 10:05 a.m. near the same town where the state recorded its strongest ever earthquake in September - a magnitude 5.8. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. Geologists say damage is unlikely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0. Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded across Oklahoma in recent years, and many have been linked to the underground disposal of wastewater from oil and natural gas operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 3 hr SeekTruth 17,017
Cheap Kitchens For Sale Preston Fri Anonymous 1
News New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Among The Most... Wed astute 1
News Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi... Dec 28 cantdrive55 1
News Moore police looking for serial trailer thieves Dec 28 serial theif 1
News My 2 Cents: Joe Mixon's Apology Dec 28 sorryoops 1
News Midwest City Police Make Arrest After Short Chase Dec 27 edukite 3
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,670 • Total comments across all topics: 277,489,526

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC