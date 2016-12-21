Magnitude 3.0 earthquake strikes near Pawnee

The U.S. Geological Survey says the temblor occurred at 10:05 a.m. near the same town where the state recorded its strongest ever earthquake in September - a magnitude 5.8. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. Geologists say damage is unlikely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0. Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded across Oklahoma in recent years, and many have been linked to the underground disposal of wastewater from oil and natural gas operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.