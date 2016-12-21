Judge tosses lawsuit challenging Oklahoma ballot access

Two presidential candidates - Green Party candidate Jill Stein and progressive Rocky De La Fuente - and some of their supporters filed the federal lawsuit against the Oklahoma State Election Board in August, claiming the state's ballot access laws are biased against independent and third-party candidates. Plaintiffs in the case had argued that the number of signatures and deadline requirements for third-party presidential candidates to get on the ballot in Oklahoma are unreasonable.

