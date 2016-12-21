Jonathan's Holiday Weekend Mix

Jonathan's Holiday Weekend Mix

13 hrs ago Read more: WNYC-AM New York

Mike Nichols/Elaine May - Merry Christmas, Doctor - Examine Doctors Louis Armstrong - The Night Before Christmas - Wonderful Christmas Joni Mitchell - River - Blue Robert Shaw Chorale - O Come, All Ye Faithful - The Many Moods Of Christmas Frank Sinatra - The Christmas Song - The Sinatra Christmas Album Audra Mariel - White Christmas - The Holiday EP Brian Stokes Mitchell - Pretty Women - Brian Stokes Mitchell Cyrille Aimee - Santa Claus Is Coming To Town - A Very Gypsy Christmas Susan Watson - Beyond Compare - The Music Never Ends Tony Bennett - I Do Not Know A Day I Did Not Love You - Love Story Jennifer Warnes - God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen - The Tradition Of Christmas Frank Sinatra - What Are You Doing The Rest Of Your Life - The Reprise Collection Frank Sinatra - The Summer Knows - Some Nice Things I've Missed Frank Sinatra - If - The Complete Reprise Studio Recordings Frank Sinatra ... (more)

