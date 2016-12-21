Job cuts continue in Oklahoma City, T...

Job cuts continue in Oklahoma City, Tulsa

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The Oklahoma City skyline is seen from the Wheeler Ferris Wheel, Thursday, June 30, 2016. The Wheeler Ferris Wheel will open on Monday, July 4.Photo by Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman But both a state employment expert and an area economist say they are beginning to see more light at the end of Oklahoma's recessionary tunnel - provided current trends stay on track.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 9 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,005
News New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Among The Most... Wed astute 1
News Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi... Wed cantdrive55 1
News Moore police looking for serial trailer thieves Wed serial theif 1
News My 2 Cents: Joe Mixon's Apology Wed sorryoops 1
News Midwest City Police Make Arrest After Short Chase Dec 27 edukite 3
News Nelson to co-host a Discover Oklahomaa - Dec 26 viewpointseoglendale 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,174 • Total comments across all topics: 277,446,246

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC