J. Bruner's will haunt no more as of ...

J. Bruner's will haunt no more as of Jan. 2

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The converted Carriker mansion operated as The Haunted House from 1964 to 2015 until co-founder Marian Thibault passed away. Boylan purchased the restaurant lock, stock and barrel at an auction in the spring of 2015 and reopened under the new name on July 4 the same year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Midwest City Police Make Arrest After Short Chase 7 hr edukite 3
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 19 hr SeekTruth 16,991
News Nelson to co-host a Discover Oklahomaa - 19 hr viewpointseoglendale 1
News Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme... Dec 23 Extasy1665 2
News Thief Returns Stolen Items To Tulsa Non-Profit ... Dec 23 mannafromtheground 1
News Okla. football coach fakes out media over claim... Dec 22 Basantvimalsharma 1
News 3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr... Dec 22 redadair 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,923 • Total comments across all topics: 277,381,228

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC