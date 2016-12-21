It's a tough time in Oklahoma, except for Scott Pruitt
But you wouldn't know that by looking at the office of Attorney General Scott Pruitt, who has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to become director of the Environmental Protection Agency. While living in the same harsh fiscal climate and preaching small-government conservatism, Pruitt has managed to increase his office's expenses by 40 percent and add nearly 60 employees since taking over, creating a dynamo for legal attacks on the Obama administration and a launching pad for his political career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|37 min
|SeekTruth
|16,975
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|7 hr
|redadair
|1
|Men Steal Leach Volunteer Fire Department's Res...
|7 hr
|redadair
|1
|Surveillance Video Shows Thief Stealing From Tu...
|23 hr
|mannafromwhere
|1
|New Video Shows Joe Mixon's Interrogation
|Tue
|wherethebeef
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Tue
|frickin
|1
|In Police Interview, Mixon Says Molitor Hits "L...
|Tue
|sissypunch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC