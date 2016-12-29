Injury Crashes Involving Texting, Dri...

Injury Crashes Involving Texting, Driving Decrease in Oklahoma

Oklahoma has seen a significant decrease in injury traffic accidents involving drivers distracted by an electronic device since a law banning texting and driving went into effect last year. Data from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office show that injury crashes involving a driver distracted by an electronic device fell from 538 to 422 in a nine-month period after the law went into effect on Nov. 1, 2015, compared with the same period a year earlier.

